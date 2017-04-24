Stephanie Davis And Phillip Schofield Clash Over 'Biased' 'This Morning' Interview

ITV Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Davis clashed on 'This Morning'

Philip called the contents of a letter Stephanie’s team previously gave the show - which could not be read out - unfair, and didn’t hold back in telling Stephanie his thoughts. She responded: “I, to be honest, and I’m just saying this honestly, I thought you were a bit biased with what happened in that interview, because there were certainly elements... You know what it’s like to be a mum, and I didn’t feel like there was any one sticking up for me. “With the letter, I also did say he could make amends, and that never got read out.

As Phil insisted he looked at the “terms of the letter”, Stephanie admitted it may have been harsh, but she had good reason for it. “It was out of order maybe at the time, but you’ve got to think, I’d just had a newborn baby,” she said. “I had the worst pregnancy in the world and my son was in a special care unit.” “But you have a sensible team behind you,” Phillip argued. “No I know, but I was dealing with this myself,” Stephanie asserted. “I was sick of everything going on and I did it with my solicitor. I didn’t really read over it myself. No person would sign that, and I know that now. “At the time, I was so angry because, from my point of view, I carried a baby alone for nine months and there he was demanding [a DNA test] at the time.” Phillip had previously made no secret of the fact he didn’t agree with the way the pair had conducted themselves, claiming he was “sick to death” of them. ‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.