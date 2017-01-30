Stephanie Davis has revealed her newborn son’s name.

The 23-year-old, who gave birth on 13 January 2017 has called her two-week-old son Caben-Albi George. She explained the name came to her while she was holidaying in Tenerife while she was pregnant.

“It’s not actually a name I’d heard before, but it popped into my mind and stuck there,” she told OK! Magazine.

“I wanted to give him an unusual name, I also wanted him to be called Albi after my grandad.”