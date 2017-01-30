Stephanie Davis has revealed her newborn son’s name.
The 23-year-old, who gave birth on 13 January 2017 has called her two-week-old son Caben-Albi George. She explained the name came to her while she was holidaying in Tenerife while she was pregnant.
“It’s not actually a name I’d heard before, but it popped into my mind and stuck there,” she told OK! Magazine.
“I wanted to give him an unusual name, I also wanted him to be called Albi after my grandad.”
The actress also went into details about her “three-day labour” with Caben-Albi.
“They warned me that if I didn’t start dilating further, they would have to have an emergency C-section, which panicked me,” she said. As soon as I started pushing, he was out in 25 minutes.”
Davis also touched on rumours that her former boyfriend, Jeremy McConnell, who she met in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house was not the father. She claimed he “100%” was and a “paternity test would prove it”.
Davis hasn’t shared many photos of her son on social media, but has been updating fans on life as a new mother.
“Officially one week old” she tweeted on 20 January. “Celebrated by his umbilical cord fallen off [sic] and a big wee on mummy. Tears of happiness.”
Read the full interview in the current issue of OK! Magazine.