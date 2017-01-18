Stephanie Davis has returned from hospital with her son, four days after giving birth. The 23-year-old shared a black and white photo on Instagram, showing herself carrying her son down a hospital corridor in a car seat. “We did it little one...” she wrote in the caption on Tuesday 17 January.

Although this is the second picture Davis has shared of her son, she is yet to share a photo of his face or reveal her newborn’s name. “Congratulations mummy you must be so proud,” one person commented on the photo. “Now when can we see his gorgeous little face and find out what he’s called?” Another fan commented: “Congratulations, oh my God I wanna see his cute little face.” Others gave Davis words of wisdom on being a mum, with one writing: “Welcome to the best club in the world, the parents’ club. “There will be hard days ahead, but you have the greatest son to guide you through the darker days. Mother and son, there’s no greater bond like it.”

A spokesperson for Davis confirmed she had given birth on Friday 13 January, telling OK! Online: “We can confirm our client Stephanie Davis today gave birth to a baby boy in Liverpool. Mother and baby are doing fine.” Davis’ former partner Jeremy McConnell, who is said to be the baby’s dad, broke his silence on the birth the same day. “I am delighted that Steph has safely had the baby, of course if he is my son I will absolutely step up and do what I can to support him,” he told The Sun Online.