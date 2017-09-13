If you spend hours each night tossing and turning in bed, Stephen Fry could have the perfect remedy to help you sleep.

The actor and presenter has teamed up with meditation app Calm to create a new audiobook designed to make you enter the land of nod within 24 minutes.

The bedtime story for adults, called ‘Blue Gold’, will whisk you away to a lavender field in Southern France and soon leave you feeling more relaxed.

As the makers at Calm say: “We challenge anyone to stay awake for all 24 minutes of this sleep-inducing masterpiece by Stephen Fry.”