The theoretical physicist and cosmologist told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that although he felt the reaction to the billionaire businessman’s election was “overdone” it “represents a definite swing to a right-wing, more authoritarian approach”.

Stephen Hawking fears he may no longer be welcome in the United States now Donald Trump is president.

He said: “There was reported to be a memo that government scientists must get White House approval for any announcements. A similar ruling in Canada had a chilling effect on science there.

“Everyday life in the United States continues much the same.

“I have many friends and colleagues there, and it is still a place I like and admire in many ways. I would like to visit again, and to talk to other scientists.

“But I fear that I may not be welcome.”

When asked what his message for the US president was, Hawking singled out the issue of climate change.

He said: “He (Trump) should replace Scott Pruitt at the Environment Protection Agency. Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent.