Stephen Hawking fears he may no longer be welcome in the United States now Donald Trump is president.
The theoretical physicist and cosmologist told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that although he felt the reaction to the billionaire businessman’s election was “overdone” it “represents a definite swing to a right-wing, more authoritarian approach”.
He said: “There was reported to be a memo that government scientists must get White House approval for any announcements. A similar ruling in Canada had a chilling effect on science there.
“Everyday life in the United States continues much the same.
“I have many friends and colleagues there, and it is still a place I like and admire in many ways. I would like to visit again, and to talk to other scientists.
“But I fear that I may not be welcome.”
When asked what his message for the US president was, Hawking singled out the issue of climate change.
He said: “He (Trump) should replace Scott Pruitt at the Environment Protection Agency. Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent.
“It affects America badly, so tackling it should win votes for his second term. God forbid.”
Trump’s appointment of Pruitt was hugely controversial, given that he is a climate change sceptic who had previously been highly critical of the EPA.
Remain voter Hawking also spoke about Britain’s impending divorce from the European Union, warning against a hard Brexit.
He said: “If we must implement the referendum decision to leave the EU, it shouldn’t be a hard Brexit as the right-wing of the Conservative Party want.
“That would leave us isolated and inward-looking. Instead, we should retain as many links as possible with Europe and the rest of the world, particularly China.”
Hawking also once again criticised Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying: “I don’t believe there will be much chance of Labour winning an election under him. It’s no good having the right principles if you never get in power. But I will continue to vote Labour, it is the party that matters.”
In an interview with The Times last week, Hawking said he regarded Corbyn as a “disaster”.