Lovers of cheesy pop and terrible dance routines rejoice! Steps have confirmed they are set to make a comeback with a new single, album and tour.

The five-piece have even managed to bag a song especially written for them by Benny and Bjorn of ABBA.

The band - Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lisa Scott-Lee, Lee Latchford-Evans and Faye Tozer - are reuniting to celebrate their 20th anniversary - and have turned to the Swedish pop legends to help them score a hit.