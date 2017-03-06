Lovers of cheesy pop and terrible dance routines rejoice! Steps have confirmed they are set to make a comeback with a new single, album and tour.
The five-piece have even managed to bag a song especially written for them by Benny and Bjorn of ABBA.
The band - Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lisa Scott-Lee, Lee Latchford-Evans and Faye Tozer - are reuniting to celebrate their 20th anniversary - and have turned to the Swedish pop legends to help them score a hit.
Lisa told The Sun: “We’ve always had that comparison with Abba so it’s amazing to work with Benny and Bjorn.
“When we heard the special album track they gave to us we said, ‘that’s perfect’.
“It’s a bridge to where we were and it moves on nicely to where we’re taking the new music.”
Claire added: “Benny really liked our take on it. He said it’s almost as good as his version!”
The Abba track, ‘Story Of A Heart’, features on their comeback album ‘Tears On The Dancefloor’.
First single from the album, ‘Scared Of The Dark’ is out this Friday, and, what this being Steps, the band have promised us all a fresh dance routine.
At the height of their fame Steps scored 13 consecutive top five singles, including ‘One For Sorrow’, ‘Stomp’, ‘Deeper Shade of Blue’ and their biggest hit, ‘Tragedy’.
They also shifted more than 20million albums in the Nineties and early Noughties, and embarked on several sold-out tours.
The band are set to hit the road again later this year on a 15-date arena tour and will be supported by another pop/dance outfit from the same era - the Vengaboys.
With so many of us concerned about the current state of the world, Steps believe their comeback could not have been planned better.
Faye said: “We’re just what everyone needs right now.
“People are ready for something a little bit more happy, upbeat and pop. What pop used to be. I think it’s good timing.”
Lee added: “Everybody seems to be down, negative, depressed, have no money, can’t do this and can’t do that.
“With what’s happened over in America now too, everyone’s just like, ‘Oh my God’.
“But this music comes along and all the fans are like, ‘We need a breath of fresh air’. Hopefully we can bring that.”
The band last reunited in 2012 for a Christmas album and arena tour, but the group say they are in it for the long haul this time.
Lisa said: “Things weren’t all in place then. We have a great new team around us now and we’re ready to push on.
“We’ve been quietly working away probably for the past 18 months to two years to get everything just right for the new album.”
H said: “There aren’t many acts that get to celebrate 20-year milestones.