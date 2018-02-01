Jacob Rees-Mogg Asks Minister If Civil Servants Are Trying To Sabotage Brexit

Brexit minister Steve Baker and Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg say claims civil servants may be trying to sabotage the UK’s EU exit should be investigated.

In an extraordinary exchange in the Commons on Thursday, Rees-Mogg asked Baker to confirm whether he had been told Treasury staff had deliberately skewed analyses to show all scenerios apart from remaining in the Customs Union would be bad for the UK economy.

“Will he confirm that he heard from Charles Grant, from the Centre For European Reform, that officials in the Treasury had deliberately developed a model to show that all options other than staying in the Customs Union were bad, and that officials intended to use this to influence policy?” the hardline Brexiteer asked.

“If this is correct, does he share my view that it goes against the spirit of the of the Northcote–Trevelyan reforms that underpin our independent Civil Service?”