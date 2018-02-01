Jacob Rees-Mogg Asks Minister If Civil Servants Are Trying To Sabotage Brexit

Brexit minister Steve Baker and Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg say claims civil servants may be trying to sabotage the UK’s EU exit should be investigated.
In an extraordinary exchange in the Commons on Thursday, Rees-Mogg asked Baker to confirm whether he had been told Treasury staff had deliberately skewed analyses to show all scenerios apart from remaining in the Customs Union would be bad for the UK economy.
“Will he confirm that he heard from Charles Grant, from the Centre For European Reform, that officials in the Treasury had deliberately developed a model to show that all options other than staying in the Customs Union were bad, and that officials intended to use this to influence policy?” the hardline Brexiteer asked.
“If this is correct, does he share my view that it goes against the spirit of the of the Northcote–Trevelyan reforms that underpin our independent Civil Service?”
Baker said he was “sorry to say” Rees-Mogg’s account was “essentially correct”.
“At the time I considered it implausible, because my direct experience is that civil servants are extraordinarily careful to uphold the impartiality of the Civil Service,” he added.
“I think we must proceed with great caution in this matter, but I have heard him raise this issue. I think that we need to be very careful not to take this forward in in an inappropriate way.
“But he has reminded me of something which I heard.”
Following protests from the opposition benches, the minister quickly moved to say he had not suggested the accusation itself was correct.
“I did not say it was correct, I said the account that was put to me is correct,” he said.
“It was put to me, I considered it an extraordinary allegation, I still consider it an extraordinary allegation.
“To be absolutely clear, I said it was correct that the allegation was put to me, I did not in any way seek to confirm the truth of it.
“But we need to proceed with great caution, because it is essential we uphold the impartiality of the Civil Service.”
Baker came under fire earlier this week for suggesting experts’ economic forecasts were “always wrong”.
He was hauled to the Commons on Tuesday after a civil service assessment of the economic impact of leaving the EU was leaked to BuzzFeed UK.
Rubbishing the study, Baker told MPs the leak was an “attempt to undermine our exit from the EU” and risked “exposing our negotiating position”.