Theresa May Has Just Promoted The Man Who Could Have Destroyed Her

He played a vital role in securing Brexit, helping to organise Tory eurosceptics into a lean, mean fighting machine that ultimately led to the downfall of David Cameron.

And after the dire election result, Steve Baker had another Prime Minister’s fate in his hands.

As head of the powerful, 80-strong European Research Group, Baker only needed to give the word and a horde of Brexit-backing MPs would have turned on Theresa May and destroyed her premiership.

May realised this, and has taken the unexpected move of making him a Minister in the Brexit Department - a decision that should quell worries that May was planning to go soft on Brexit.

Baker may not be a household name, but his organisational skills are well respected in the Tory party and he was a key player among MPs long before his promotion.

He has even been dubbed “the Bill Cash of his generation” by a fellow Tory, such is his knowledge of European matters and the intricacies of Brussels law.

Baker came into Parliament in 2010 as MP for Wycombe. He had spent ten years as an engineering office in the RAF, reaching the rank of flight lieutenant. After working for Lehman Brothers, Baker was motivated to enter the world of politics thanks to a speech delivered by David Cameron in the Czech Republic in 2007.

The subject? How the EU was “the last gasp of an outdated ideology, a philosophy that has no place in our new world of freedom.”

Speaking in Parliament in 2015, Baker revealed how those words had inspired him.

“I agreed with David Cameron so strongly that at that time, when I was very upset about the handling of the Lisbon Treaty, I joined the Conservative Party and sought election. So here I am. I am very grateful to David Cameron for inspiring me so deeply on this issue.”

In his first five years in Parliament he stayed true to his Eurosceptic beliefs, but had a low media profile - certainly no match for the Bernard Jenkins, Peter Bones and John Redwoods when it came to column inches and broadcast time.

It was precisely for that reason that when it came time for Out supporters to organise ahead of the EU referendum, Baker was chosen to spearhead the Conservatives For Britain parliamentary group.

His willingness to be a team player, apparent lack of ego and sense of discretion meant he was the perfect choice to help coordinate a movement traditionally characterised by large egos all vying for attention and power.