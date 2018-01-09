Steve Bannon Quits Breitbart News After Criticism Of Donald Trump

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has stepped down from Breitbart News Network after a public break with US president Donald Trump.

“Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish,” Breitbart Chief Executive Larry Solov said in a statement on the website of the website’s executive chairman.

Breitbart published a statement quoting Bannon as saying: “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

Bannon’s exit comes after he feuded with President Donald Trump last week. The former executive was quoted saying that a 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr, other Trump associates and a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower was “treasonous”.