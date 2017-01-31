A man who has been mistaken online for Donald Trump’s chief strategist has given a masterclass in politely correcting those who mix them up.

Steve Bannon, a father of three who lives in the south west of England, tweets under the handle @SteveBannon - but often finds himself included in conversations about the executive of alt-right publication Breitbart, who uses @StephenBannon.

But instead of ignoring the tweets, British Bannon uses Star Wars references and good old-fashioned politeness to point people in the right direction.

His favourite response seems to be: