A man who has been mistaken online for Donald Trump’s chief strategist has given a masterclass in politely correcting those who mix them up.
Steve Bannon, a father of three who lives in the south west of England, tweets under the handle @SteveBannon - but often finds himself included in conversations about the executive of alt-right publication Breitbart, who uses @StephenBannon.
But instead of ignoring the tweets, British Bannon uses Star Wars references and good old-fashioned politeness to point people in the right direction.
His favourite response seems to be:
But other times he just uses good manners.
Bannon has also changed his Twitter bio to clarify that he has: “Nothing to do with US politics or running the White House.”
He has also entrepreneurially used his fame to try to raise funds for his daughter, who is an aspiring golfer, by pointing people in the direction of a donation page (although at the time of writing he had only received £40 towards this).
It seems the Brit is taking lessons from John Lewis, a US man who regularly replies politely to people tweeting at the UK retailer.
He even received a large box of gifts from the store last year for tolerating another year of being overwhelmed with Twitter feedback to its Christmas advert.
Lewis, a computer science teacher from Blacksburg, Virginia, whose @JohnLewis account has more than 23,000 followers, has become a minor celebrity for his unfailingly polite responses to customers who either berate or congratulate him for the John Lewis Christmas campaign