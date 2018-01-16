Former top advisor to President Trump, Steve Bannon, has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury as part of a special counsel’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The New York Times, which cited a person with direct knowledge of the matter in its report, said it marked the first time Special Counsel Robert Mueller has used such a move against a member of Donald Trump’s inner circle.
A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment on the report.
Bannon recently had a public falling out with Trump over comments he made to Michael Wolff, author of ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’, in which he heavily criticised Donald Trump Jr’s meeting last year where he was offered documents as “part of Russia and it’s government’s support for Mr Trump″.
Trump reacted to the book in typical style, branding Bannon “sloppy Steve”.
Bannon replied with a grovelling apology:
Donald Trump, Jr. is both a patriot and a good man. My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda.
Bannon was meeting today with the US House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee as part of its own Russia investigation.