Former top advisor to President Trump, Steve Bannon, has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury as part of a special counsel’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The New York Times, which cited a person with direct knowledge of the matter in its report, said it marked the first time Special Counsel Robert Mueller has used such a move against a member of Donald Trump’s inner circle.

A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment on the report.