Steve Coogan Says Jeremy Clarkson's 'Affected Machismo' Is 'Profoundly Dull'

Steve Coogan has laid into Jeremy Clarkson, claiming the controversial TV presenter’s “affected machismo” is not something he wants to replicate on his own show.

The ‘Alan Partridge’ creator is currently getting ready to unveil the third series of ‘The Trip’ with fellow comedian Rob Brydon, but when one reporter suggested it was comparable with ‘Top Gear’, Steve was quick to point out the differences between the two.

He told reporters (via Digital Spy): “I quite like Jeremy Clarkson in small doses, but I found that affected machismo thing just profoundly dull.

“I know it’s appealing to some people. It’s very popular, but then Brexit’s popular and so’s Donald Trump, and they’re crap as well. I don’t know what’s going to happen to it.”