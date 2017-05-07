A last-minute scramble for one of the safest Labour Parliamentary seats in the country has started after outgoing Liverpool Walton MP Steve Rotheram finally announced he was quitting Westminster.

Rotheram, who won a resounding victory as the new Liverpool City Region Mayor last week, said on Sunday that he would not be standing in the coming general election on June 8.

In his resignation statement, he warned Labour’s National Executive Committee - which will now install a candidate - that his constituency needed a “local representative” rather than an outsider.

Applicants have until 11am on Monday to submit their papers, and the NEC will have to pick the winner swiftly as nomination papers for all candidates for the general election close on Thursday.

Liverpool Walton has a massive 27,000 vote majority and along with Rochdale, where Labour has yet to select, will be the last nomination before the deadline for the election closes.