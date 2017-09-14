Yuri Gripas / Reuters Steve Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton.

Not only that but he is also being investigated for a flight he took last month that he says was for government business but just so happened to give the couple a prime view of the solar eclipse.

Mnuchin clearly does not have the judgment to serve in a high government position https://t.co/WPGBR8fpTs — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 13, 2017

Government jets cost around £19,000 per hour to operate and the request was described by one Senator as “slap your forehead stuff”. As outrageous as this sounds in light of Linton’s recent behaviour it doesn’t appear as far-fetched. The 36-year-old Scottish-born actress last month unleashed a ‘let them eat cake’-style rant on Instagram where she boasted about her wealth and belittled those less well off under a picture of the pair disembarking from... a plush taxpayer-funded jet.

Instagram