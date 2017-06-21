All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/06/2017 12:43 BST

    'Sherlock' Bosses Tipped To Helm 'Dracula' Mini-Series, As Steven Moffat Leaves 'Doctor Who'

    He's adaptating another classic book for the BBC.

    With Steven Moffat about to hand over the keys to the ‘Doctor Who’ TARDIS, it seems we now know what his next project will be.

    It has been reported that Steven will team up with ‘Sherlock’ co-producer Mark Gatiss once again, with the two of them working on a new adaptation of ‘Dracula’ for the small screen.

    According to Variety, the pair’s interpretation of ‘Dracula’ will follow a similar formula to ‘Sherlock’, in that it will be a mini-series consisting of three episodes on the BBC, and could even be set in the present day, as their smash hit detective series was.

    BBC
    Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman

    Steven Moffat’s penultimate outing at the helm of ‘Doctor Who’ airs this weekend, with the first instalment of this series’ two-part finale airing on Saturday (24 June), and it was recently teased that there’d be a shock death.

    He isn’t the only one leaving the show, though, with current Time Lord Peter Capaldi also set to step down at the end of the current series.

    Phillip Faraone via Getty Images
    Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss

    Since the announcement of his departure, there’s been much conversation about who will succeed him as the Doctor, and while all signs seem to point to former ‘My Family’ and ‘Death In Paradise’ actor Kris Marshall bagging the job, fans have been discussing whether it’s time to let a woman take over the iconic sci-fi role.

    The Best Sherlock Holmes Of All Time
    MORE:uktv TV dramaSherlockDoctor WhoSteven Moffatdracula

    Conversations