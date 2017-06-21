With Steven Moffat about to hand over the keys to the ‘Doctor Who’ TARDIS, it seems we now know what his next project will be.
It has been reported that Steven will team up with ‘Sherlock’ co-producer Mark Gatiss once again, with the two of them working on a new adaptation of ‘Dracula’ for the small screen.
According to Variety, the pair’s interpretation of ‘Dracula’ will follow a similar formula to ‘Sherlock’, in that it will be a mini-series consisting of three episodes on the BBC, and could even be set in the present day, as their smash hit detective series was.
Steven Moffat’s penultimate outing at the helm of ‘Doctor Who’ airs this weekend, with the first instalment of this series’ two-part finale airing on Saturday (24 June), and it was recently teased that there’d be a shock death.
He isn’t the only one leaving the show, though, with current Time Lord Peter Capaldi also set to step down at the end of the current series.
Since the announcement of his departure, there’s been much conversation about who will succeed him as the Doctor, and while all signs seem to point to former ‘My Family’ and ‘Death In Paradise’ actor Kris Marshall bagging the job, fans have been discussing whether it’s time to let a woman take over the iconic sci-fi role.