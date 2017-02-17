A pensioner standing as an independent candidate in the Stoke byelection has been arrested on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred.

Barbara Fielding, 78, was quizzed by police after a complaint was reportedly made about her website, which calls for all immigrants to be repatriated and warns of a “seeping tide of Islamic warriors”, among other highly divisive policies.

Police seized Fielding’s mobile phone and computer and later released her on bail until next month, pending “further investigations”, a Staffordshire Police spokesperson confirmed.

The Stoke-on-Trent elections have been mired in controversy.