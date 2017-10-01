A six-month-old baby, six-year-old boy and a woman believed to be their mother are in critical condition after a flat fire in Stoke-on-Trent.
All three emergency services were called to reports of the fire at around 6am on Sunday, in Ringland Close.
The woman, who is in her 20s, and the children are all at Royal Stoke Hospital. Another man was treated for an ankle injury after jumping from a first floor window.
The fire has been put out and fire investigators are working with police to establish the cause of the fire.
Six flats were affected by the blaze and the building has been evacuated, Staffordshire Police said.
A force spokesman said: “We are working with partners and the building owners to ascertain who lives in each flat. Suitable temporary arrangements for housing are also already in progress.”