A voter in Stoke has left Ukip in no doubt what they think of the anti-EU party by posting a letter in their window.comparing them to Nazis.

The resident of the property posted the open letter ahead of the by-election on Thursday, warning Ukip canvassers not to post “anymore of your nonsense through my door.”

The author claimed their grandfather shot “Nazis and Fascists” during the war, and Ukip’s “gibberish” made them want to echo their ancestor’s actions.

The letter was spotted by Labour canvasser Mark Ferguson, who snapped the image and posted it on Twitter.