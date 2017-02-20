A voter in Stoke has left Ukip in no doubt what they think of the anti-EU party by posting a letter in their window.comparing them to Nazis.
The resident of the property posted the open letter ahead of the by-election on Thursday, warning Ukip canvassers not to post “anymore of your nonsense through my door.”
The author claimed their grandfather shot “Nazis and Fascists” during the war, and Ukip’s “gibberish” made them want to echo their ancestor’s actions.
The letter was spotted by Labour canvasser Mark Ferguson, who snapped the image and posted it on Twitter.
The race to succeed Tristram Hunt as MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central concludes on Thursday, with Ukip fighting hard to win the seat from Labour.
Ukip finished second in the constituency in 2015, despite operating a skeleton campaigning operation in the seat.
Labour is defending a majority of 5,179, but with 65% of voters in the constituency believed to have voted for Brexit in the EU referendum, Ukip is confident of winning.
However, Ukip’s campaign has taken a knock after party leader - and by-election candidate - Paul Nuttall was forced to apologise for claims on his website he had lost “close friends” at the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.
Labour’s candidate Gareth Snell has also had to sorry after tweets emerged in which he made offensive comments about high-profile women.
With the focus being on the battle between Labour and Ukip, the Conservatives are growing in confidence they could do well in the seat.
The Tories finished third in 2015 – just 33 votes behind Ukip and 5,212 off Labour.
Today, Prime Minister Theresa May visited the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory in Stoke alongside Tory candidate Jack Brereton.
She said told reporters she was in the city as “this is a really important by-election.”
She added: “It’s important for the people of Stoke-on-Trent, but it’s important for the country more widely too because I want to deliver on Brexit. That’s what the people here in Stoke voted for. I want to make a success of it.
“The only candidate who will be a strong voice to Stoke-on-Trent Central, the only candidate who is a strong supporter, supports my plans to make a success of Brexit, is Jack Brereton, the Conservative candidate.”