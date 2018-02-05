Stonehenge Tunnel Could Destroy Ice Age Hoofprints Of Giant Extinct Cattle

Construction of a tunnel past Stonehenge could spell the loss of a “unique” site which can trace the presence of people back to the last Ice Age, experts have warned. Perfectly preserved hoofprints of wild cattle known as aurochs have recently been found at excavations a mile and a half from the famous stone circle in Wiltshire, University of Buckingham archaeologist David Jacques said. The 6,000-year-old hoofprints, preserved in what appears to be a ritualistic manner, are the latest in a wealth of finds in a decade-long dig at Blick Mead, which Prof Jacques said formed a “national archive of British history”.

Bettmann via Getty Images An engraving of prehistoric lake dwellers hunting the aurochs

But the tunnel, and a flyover close to the Blick Mead excavations which could also form part of the roadworks to improve the A303, could irrevocably damage the site, he said. The Government has backed plans to put the A303 into a tunnel as it passes the neolithic stone circle as part of measures to ease congestion and improve the setting of Stonehenge.

But opponents warn the plans, which include eastern and western entrances to the tunnel within the World Heritage site and a possible flyover at the Countess Roundabout near Amesbury, could harm the rich archaeological landscape. Prof Jacques said impacts on the Blick Mead site had not been assessed, despite it being the only place in Britain that can trace people living there since the end of the Ice Age, around 8,000 BC.

Harriet Guinn-Jennings/University of Buckingham/PA Hoofprints of aurochs found at Blick Mead excavation

He also accused the Government and Highways England of “negligence or worse” for a map of the plans which he said put Blick Mead in the wrong place, where construction of the flyover and tunnel would be less damaging. The archaeologist fears construction work on a tunnel and flyover would lower the water table, drying out the peat and silt conditions which preserve archaeological remains. The most recent excavation uncovered aurochs’ hoofprints, which had been preserved under a stone surface, in a sign they were intended to be preserved, perhaps for ritualistic reasons as aurochs were believed to be sacred, he said. New carbon dating results reveal they are more than 6,000 years old. Prof Jacques said there was a real potential that human footprints could be discovered at the site, which has previously revealed a home and signs of feasting and other human settlement at the spot.

PA Archive/PA Images The sun rising behind the stones at Stonehenge