Denise Welch, Amanda Holden And Rylan Lead Support For Stonewall's New 'Come Out For LGBT' Campaign

Amanda Holden, Susanna Reid, Rylan Clark-Neal and Denise Welch are among the stars who have lent their support to Stonewall’s new Come Out For LGBT campaign.

The LGBT charity has launched its first new initiative in 10 years to motivate everyone in Britain who supports equality, but maybe doesn’t know how to show it, to get off the sidelines.

It was launched after new Stonewall research from a YouGov poll of 5000 LGBT people revealed the number of lesbian, gay and bisexual people who have reported hate crimes has soared by 78% over the past four years.

In response to this, a number of famous faces demonstrated their support on Twitter, urging their followers to get behind the campaign.

I want to live in a world where everyone can be who they want to be! So #comeoutforlgbt with me @stonewalluk ❤️🌈 pic.twitter.com/Yr4pG3aHnx — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) September 7, 2017

Congrats to @stonewalluk on an amazing launch for #ComeOutForLGBT . People should be comfortable to be who they want to be. Always x — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) September 7, 2017

We all have a part to play in creating a world where everyone, everywhere can be themselves. So #ComeOutForLGBT with me and @StonewallUK! — Keith Lemon (@lemontwittor) September 7, 2017

The fight for equality is far from over. That's why I’m proud to #ComeOutForLGBT as part of @StonewallUK's campaign https://t.co/hxcxx1t7Tm — Ollie Locke (@ollielocke) September 7, 2017

The fight for equality is far from over. That's why I’m proud to #ComeOutForLGBT as part of @StonewallUK's campaign pic.twitter.com/VNHqhebRjt — Gail Porter (@Gailporter) September 7, 2017

We all have a part to play in creating a world where everyone, everywhere can be themselves. So #ComeOutForLGBT with me and @StonewallUK! — Dawn French (@Dawn_French) September 7, 2017

Live and let live....xxx ❤️ https://t.co/lhA9JkajRW — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) September 7, 2017

Today @stonewalluk launch their #ComeOutForLGBT campaign... because we ALL have a part to play in making this world better for EVERYONE! 🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/JECYpSrUvH — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) September 7, 2017

We all have a part to play in creating a world where everyone, everywhere can be themselves. So #ComeOutForLGBT with me and @stonewalluk! 🌈🌈 — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) September 7, 2017

We all have a part to play in creating a world where everyone, everywhere can be themselves. So #ComeOutForLGBT with me and @StonewallUK! pic.twitter.com/NnxBAZceDD — Gok Wan (@therealgokwan) September 7, 2017

Salute to those who stand up for others. You make the world a better place. We're in this together 💕 @stonewalluk #comeoutforLGBT pic.twitter.com/OHtBqXatJ1 — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) September 7, 2017

Proud to be apart of this campaign! This means a lot to me and so many others. We stand together. #ComeOutForLGBT #lgbt #trans https://t.co/57XW1ahm3r — Riley Carter M (@MrRileyCarter1) September 7, 2017

There is still a long way to go in the fight for #LGBT equality and today @stonewalluk Launch their #ComeOutForLGBT campaign #LGBTinBritain — Daniel Clark-Neal (@danclarkneal) September 7, 2017

We all have a part to play in creating a world where everyone, everywhere can be themselves. So #ComeOutForLGBT with me and @StonewallUK! — Sinitta 19 (@sinittaofficial) September 6, 2017

We all have a part to play in creating a world where everyone, everywhere, can be themselves. So #ComeOutForLGBT with me and @StonewallUK! pic.twitter.com/p2M7cbcqdQ — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) September 7, 2017

LGBT+ allies, come out and support anyone having issues with their gender or sexuality! Proud to be part of this campaign. #ComeOutForLGBT pic.twitter.com/9WN7gk1gGV — Fox Fisher (@theFoxFisher) September 7, 2017

The research also found that fear abuse or worse has left LGBT people afraid to go about their daily lives, with 36% admitting they don’t feel comfortable to walk down the street holding their partner’s hand.

As part of the campaign, Stonewall has published a range of tips on how the public can help support and stand up for LGBT people.

Find out more about the campaign at Stonewall’s website.

