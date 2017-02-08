This Is How You Can Stop Taking Your Frustration Home From Work

It is a truth universally accepted that 90% of conversations with your spouse are not spent talking about happiness, holidays or kittens, but about your boss.

They know exactly how many times today you got a passive aggressive email from your supervisor, and why exactly that person in HR is really getting on your nerves.

And although we are all guilty of taking work frustrations home with us, it isn’t helping anyone.

Now scientists think they have found the key to leaving your office angst at the door – exercise and sleep.