Then of course there’s the feeling that ‘well I haven’t been hacked yet so clearly I don’t need to worry.’

Creating and managing a strong set of passwords is always the first thing we don’t do when it comes to our own cybersecurity. Mostly because it’s actually pretty unreasonable to expect us to remember 27 different passwords, all of which have to be unhackable.

A new report by the government has revealed that a startling number of us are still using the same password for multiple online accounts.

Well we’re here to tell you there’s a better way than constantly having to reset all your passwords because you keep forgetting them, and that is by using a password manager.

What is a password manager?

It’s an app that can create and store all of your passwords within a secure, encrypted folder located in the cloud.

All you have to do is remember one master password and then every time you need to login in to a website or app you’ll only need to remember that one.

Now if entering one long master password sounds like a chore consider these two points:

1. It isn’t actually that much of a chore compared to remembering 27 passwords, most of which you’ll have to reset because you’ve forgotten them.

2. Most smartphones have fingerprint sensors which can be used to unlock your password manager, making it even easier and more convenient to access all your stored passwords.

What are the best password managers?