Storm Aileen felled trees, burst river banks and brought down power cables across parts of the UK.

The power of the storm – fuelled by gales of up to 75mph – was undeniable as it knocked electricity out of thousands of homes and snarled up transport networks.

Inevitably however, there were parts of the country which were spared Aileen’s wrath. Amidst a flurry of dramatic pictures and hair-raising accounts, those luckier pockets of Britain have detailed their own lesser experiences with mandatory lashings of sarcasm...