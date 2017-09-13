All Sections
    • NEWS
    13/09/2017 11:41 BST | Updated 13/09/2017 12:44 BST

    Storm Aileen Has Been Seriously Underwhelming For Some People

    'I'm lucky to have lived thru that.'

    Storm Aileen felled trees, burst river banks and brought down power cables across parts of the UK.

    The power of the storm – fuelled by gales of up to 75mph – was undeniable as it knocked electricity out of thousands of homes and snarled up transport networks.

    Inevitably however, there were parts of the country which were spared Aileen’s  wrath. Amidst a flurry of dramatic pictures and hair-raising accounts, those luckier pockets of Britain have detailed their own lesser experiences with mandatory lashings of sarcasm...

