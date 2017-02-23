A woman has been killed in Wolverhampton city centre after being struck by debris dislodged by Storm Doris.
The unnamed victim suffered “very serious head injuries” and was confirmed dead at the scene on Dudley Street near the entrance to the Mander Centre.
A man was also injured in a separate incident in London.
Storm Doris continues to batter the UK on Thursday, causing travel chaos as flights and trains were been cancelled or delayed.
Services from Kings Cross, Euston and Birmingham have been affected.
The Port of Liverpool is closed, the QE2 and Orwell bridges closed and snow has blocked the M80 in Scotland.
Alex Ross, reporting from the scene of the death in Wolverhampton for the Express and Star, said it appeared a piece of “cladding may have fallen from the front of Starbucks”.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: “[We] received no fewer than 15 999 emergency calls at 11.43am this morning Thursday to Dudley Street outside Starbucks.
“Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and the critical care paramedics from the Midlands Air Ambulance in Staffordshire, who responded on a rapid response vehicle, were sent to the scene.
“On arrival, crews found a woman who had suffered very serious head injuries.
“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”
Elsewhere the same ambulance service has been dealing with a number of injuries from caused by the storm.
There are similar scenes across the UK.
Transport has also been affected with some flight and train cancellations.
Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph in her haste to batter Britain - and has morphed into a ‘weather bomb’ along the way.
Having rapidly deepened over the last 24 hours, the storm has undergone a process called explosive cyclogenisis, forcing violent winds from the system known as ‘bombs’.
Travel disruption, damage and flying debris are all on the menu from 6am, when she officially set in, the Met Office warned.
An 87mph gust was recorded at Mace Head on the Galway coast in the Republic of Ireland in the early hours as Doris made its way east.
Further north snow is causing disruption on the roads.