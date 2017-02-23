A woman has been killed in Wolverhampton city centre after being struck by debris dislodged by Storm Doris. The unnamed victim suffered “very serious head injuries” and was confirmed dead at the scene on Dudley Street near the entrance to the Mander Centre. A man was also injured in a separate incident in London.

BREAKING: A man has been injured by debris at Victoria Tube, Victoria Street is blocked while emergency services attend to him. pic.twitter.com/4oFHw2agjV — Spectrum SINO Radio (@SINOinUK) February 23, 2017

PA The scene in Wolverhampton city centre after a woman died when she was hit by a piece of roof.

We can confirm that we are currently dealing with a very serious incident in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton. — WMAS (@OFFICIALWMAS) February 23, 2017

Alex Ross, reporting from the scene of the death in Wolverhampton for the Express and Star, said it appeared a piece of “cladding may have fallen from the front of Starbucks”.

Chief reporter Alex Ross giving an update from Dudley Street pic.twitter.com/KzKDcnd2xC — Jamie Brassington (@JamieB_Star) February 23, 2017

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: “[We] received no fewer than 15 999 emergency calls at 11.43am this morning Thursday to Dudley Street outside Starbucks. “Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and the critical care paramedics from the Midlands Air Ambulance in Staffordshire, who responded on a rapid response vehicle, were sent to the scene. “On arrival, crews found a woman who had suffered very serious head injuries. “Sadly, it quickly became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

#stormdoris: Video from Wolverhampton city centre where a woman has been killed on Dudley Streethttps://t.co/sHdF6Tsg8d pic.twitter.com/SPaWkCBJcj — Mike Woods (@MikeWoods_Star) February 23, 2017

It could easily have been a far more serious incident. Two hurt while a third person escaped injury https://t.co/d1vAgiL8I4 pic.twitter.com/LU6LD5XsMi — WMAS (@OFFICIALWMAS) February 23, 2017

There are similar scenes across the UK.

#StormDoris is literally blowing people off their feet in Merseyside pic.twitter.com/PElL7Hkfwc — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) February 23, 2017

Think we are going to need a bigger jcb! #StormDoris pic.twitter.com/NvS22phXM0 — PCSO Paul Hurst (@PCSOHurst) February 23, 2017

Transport has also been affected with some flight and train cancellations.

PA A plane comes in to land at Leeds Bradford Airport.

ALERT Emirates A380 #EK17 just did a go-around due to gusts up at 42 kt at Manchester. Watch: https://t.co/pvXE9CRKq6 #stormdoris pic.twitter.com/Yr8m45x36e — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) February 23, 2017

Meant to be excited & on my way to #BluePeter right now but instead I'm stuck in Euston looking at this... #stormdoris #travelwoes pic.twitter.com/zRPHzuO4ib — Stephanie Allen (@steph_allen_) February 23, 2017

Due to the widespread nature of the disruption caused by #stormdoris alternative routes are not currently available — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) February 23, 2017

currently stuck in Huddersfield on the train due to the storm 🌩 — Elizabeth💫 (@elizabethhelen_) February 23, 2017

Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph in her haste to batter Britain - and has morphed into a ‘weather bomb’ along the way. Having rapidly deepened over the last 24 hours, the storm has undergone a process called explosive cyclogenisis, forcing violent winds from the system known as ‘bombs’.

#StormDoris has rapidly deepened over the last 24 hours as it has under gone what we call Explosive Cyclogenisis making it a #WeatherBomb pic.twitter.com/U7VI7WDGtT — Met Office (@metoffice) February 23, 2017

Travel disruption, damage and flying debris are all on the menu from 6am, when she officially set in, the Met Office warned. An 87mph gust was recorded at Mace Head on the Galway coast in the Republic of Ireland in the early hours as Doris made its way east. Further north snow is causing disruption on the roads.