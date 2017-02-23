Major train stations across the UK were full of stranded passengers as Storm Doris brought chaos to the capital on Thursday.
Euston and St Pancras in London had every train in and out cancelled as winds of up to 90mph battered Britain, blowing trees on to the tracks and staff worked to clear them.
The closures caused major overcrowding elsewhere on the London transport hub, with tube stations having to be evacuated.
It came as after one woman has been killed by debris dislodged by the storm in Wolverhampton.
The suspension of train services saw the major stations affected fill with people staring at banks of screens for trains that were not going anywhere.
Cancellations brought similar scenes to Liverpool Street.
Manchester Picadilly was also filled with stranded people hoping to travel back to London and many were told to return the following day.
Earlier, a Network Rail spokesman told The Evening Standard: “Train departures were suspended from London Euston this morning while we worked to clear a number of incidents involving trees, branches or other debris being blown onto the tracks. There are changes to services from Euston station and we advise passengers to check before they travel on nationalrail.co.uk.
“Storm Doris has caused significant disruption throughout the country. We are doing all we can to keep the network running.”
Author Francesca Simon was among those caught in the chaos.
People were tweeting pictures of Euston station packed to the gills.
There was time for some comedy.