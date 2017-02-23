Storms in the UK have only been given names in recent years - but there’s actually a very good reason this is now done. The Met Office, in partnership with Ireland’s Met Éireann forecaster, began naming storms in autumn 2015. The pilot scheme began with Storm Abigail in November and saw 11 storms given human names.

GLYN KIRK via Getty Images The first named storm was Abigail

It was found that this made a big difference in helping to communicate information about upcoming storms and potentially dangerous weather. Derek Ryall, Head of Public Weather Service at the Met Office said: “By naming storms more people were made aware of the approaching threat of severe weather and were able to act on this information. “A YouGov survey based on the first seven storms showed that 55% of those surveyed took steps to prepare for stormy weather after hearing that a storm had been named. “People were therefore better informed.”

Jack Taylor via Getty Images People in London battle against high winds caused by Storm Doris