The groundwork appears to be being laid for Storm Doris as the Met Office issued a yellow “severe weather” warning for wind on Wednesday.
If that is upgraded to an amber “be prepared” warning, the storm is likely to be officially named.
It comes amid a patch of unsettled weather, which could see Britain lashed by winds of up to 70mph by the end of the week.
Wednesday will see drier and sunnier windows of weather, though further low pressure systems are developing in the Atlantic for the coming days.
The southern half of Wales and the south of England are due to be most severely affected, with downpours and gales expected on Thursday evening and continuing in to Friday.
Thankfully, the wet and wild weather will be accompanied by relatively mild temperatures in the high singles across most of Britain and double figures for the south.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “We are in a changing weather system and people would do well to keep an eye on the forecast.”
The warm temperatures come amid reports 2016 was one of the warmest two years on record.