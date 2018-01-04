A fresh warning of high winds has been issued for the majority of England and Wales on Thursday.

Weather forecasters have warned of further disruption after Storm Eleanor battered Britain with gusts of up to 100mph, plunging tens of thousands of homes into darkness and hitting travel networks.

The Met Office said some delays to land, air and sea transport are likely, as well as the potential for further power outages as wind speeds of up to 75mph move in from the south west of England.