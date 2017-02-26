All Sections
    • NEWS
    26/02/2017 15:20 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 11:55 GMT

    Storm Ewan 2017: Met Office Issues Weather Warnings As Storm Touches Down In Ireland

    Don't pack your brolly away just yet.

    We’ve only just waved goodbye to Storm Doris but there’s already another hot on its heels - Storm Ewan.

    The Met Office has issued a number of severe weather warnings for the storm, which has already hit Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    Yellow “be aware” warnings are in place for rain, wind and ice are in place for Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England and Wales.

    The warnings are currently in place until the end of Monday.

    Met Office
    Yellow weather warnings are in place for a number of areas in the UK

    Gusts as strong as 70mph are due to batter some exposed areas.

    The chief forecaster’s comments read: “An area of low pressure is expected to begin developing to the west of the Republic of Ireland on Sunday morning before moving northeastwards across Scotland.

    “This will generate some very strong winds to the south of the low centre.

    “However there is a lot of uncertainty over the exact track and depth of this system and therefore the strongest winds.”

    Channel 4 weather forecaster Liam Dutton said that although the storm would be strong, it would not be as violent as Storm Doris.

    A woman died on Thursday after being hit by debris during Storm Doris.

    Tahnie Martin, 29, had been in Wolverhampton city centre close to its busy shopping complex when gales from the storm hit.

    Martin, from nearby Stafford and who worked at the University of Wolverhampton, died shortly after being struck by falling masonry.

