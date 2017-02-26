We’ve only just waved goodbye to Storm Doris but there’s already another hot on its heels - Storm Ewan. The Met Office has issued a number of severe weather warnings for the storm, which has already hit Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Main effects of #StormEwan being felt across Rep of Ireland. UK seeing gales in some places. Ben sums it up. pic.twitter.com/ey7ClHq6nx — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 26, 2017

Yellow “be aware” warnings are in place for rain, wind and ice are in place for Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England and Wales. The warnings are currently in place until the end of Monday.

Met Office Yellow weather warnings are in place for a number of areas in the UK

Gusts as strong as 70mph are due to batter some exposed areas. The chief forecaster’s comments read: “An area of low pressure is expected to begin developing to the west of the Republic of Ireland on Sunday morning before moving northeastwards across Scotland. “This will generate some very strong winds to the south of the low centre. “However there is a lot of uncertainty over the exact track and depth of this system and therefore the strongest winds.” Channel 4 weather forecaster Liam Dutton said that although the storm would be strong, it would not be as violent as Storm Doris.

#StormEwan to hit Ireland today with 75mph wind gusts. Windy for UK, but this is NOT as powerful as #StormDoris. https://t.co/ApPfhQk6go — Liam Dutton (@liamdutton) February 26, 2017