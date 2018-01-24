Forecasters have issued amber weather warnings as Storm Georgina batters the UK with heavy rain and winds of up to 90 miles per hour.
Georgina - the seventh named storm of the season - is expected to cause travel chaos for commuters across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England this morning, with roads, rail and bus services likely to be affected.
Warnings for heavy rain are in place for large parts of northern England, while people in Scotland have been cautioned over the affects of strong winds.
Power cuts are possible as a result of the difficult conditions, the Met Office said, as is the flooding of “a few” homes and businesses.
“There’s a band of very heavy rain working its way across much of England and Wales at the moment that has moved its way across from Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight” Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said.
“Many areas will see a period of heavy rain at some point in the day,” he continued, adding that there is also a risk of hail and thunder.
Eight flood warnings have been issued across England, while 68 less serious flood alerts are in place.
Miall said: “We are going to see the strongest winds in the north, where we are closer to that centre of low pressure across the northwest of Scotland.
“We have already had a gust of 76 miles per hour in the Western Isles and it’s likely that we will see further gusts of between 70 and 80 miles per hour across the northwest of Scotland over the next few hours - possibly gusts of 90mph in some very exposed locations.”
He added: “As that system pushed across northern parts of Scotland, the winds will start to ease down, with gusts set to be much lighter than they are now by around 4pm.”
The Met Office’s warnings about rain are set to be lifted by 11am Wednesday, while cautions over strong winds in Scotland will remain in place until 2pm.