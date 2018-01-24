Forecasters have issued amber weather warnings as Storm Georgina batters the UK with heavy rain and winds of up to 90 miles per hour.

Georgina - the seventh named storm of the season - is expected to cause travel chaos for commuters across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England this morning, with roads, rail and bus services likely to be affected.

Warnings for heavy rain are in place for large parts of northern England, while people in Scotland have been cautioned over the affects of strong winds.

Power cuts are possible as a result of the difficult conditions, the Met Office said, as is the flooding of “a few” homes and businesses.

“There’s a band of very heavy rain working its way across much of England and Wales at the moment that has moved its way across from Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight” Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said.