Stormzy has won praise after performing at a fan’s father’s funeral, after he got in touch with the grime star via Twitter.
Earlier this month, Stormzy was contacted by Nasir Bockarie, a fan who explained that his father had died on the same day as his graduation.
Explaining that he and his father had enjoyed Stormzy’s track ‘Blinded By Your Grace’ together, Nasir asked: “Would love it if you could [perform] this at his funeral next Thursday... Don’t worry if you can’t, I just thought I’d try my luck.”
True to form, Stormzy responded a day later, requesting that Nasir follow him back on Twitter so that he could send him a private message.
On Thursday (21 December), a photo of Stormzy honouring his word and performing the song at the funeral ceremony was posted on Twitter.
Stormzy’s good deed was quickly circulated on social media, winning the ‘Big For Your Boots’ rapper a lot of praise in the process for doing such a kind thing for one of his fans in his time of need:
It’s fair to say that 2017 has been a huge year for Stormzy, kicking off with a guest spot during Ed Sheeran’s performance at this year’s Brit Awards.
This was followed by the huge success of his debut album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, which shot to the top of the UK albums chart the week of its release.
It was also confirmed earlier this week that Stormzy was one of the first four acts to be confirmed for a solo performance slot at this year’s Brits, following his stand-out rendition of ‘Big For Your Boots’ at the MTV European Music Awards.
Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa will also be taking to the stage during the ceremony, which will be held at the O2 Arena in February.