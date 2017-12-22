Stormzy has won praise after performing at a fan’s father’s funeral, after he got in touch with the grime star via Twitter.

Earlier this month, Stormzy was contacted by Nasir Bockarie, a fan who explained that his father had died on the same day as his graduation.

Explaining that he and his father had enjoyed Stormzy’s track ‘Blinded By Your Grace’ together, Nasir asked: “Would love it if you could [perform] this at his funeral next Thursday... Don’t worry if you can’t, I just thought I’d try my luck.”