Stormzy Thanks The Wrong Radio Station After Triumphing At The Global Awards

Stormzy has fans chuckling on Thursday (1 March) night, when he made a small slip-up after picking up a prize at the first ever Global Awards.

The ‘Big For Your Boots’ star won the Best R’n’B, Hip-Hop or Grime Artist award, after a fan vote, but when he took to the stage to accept it and give a short speech, Stormzy said: “Big up Magic Radio.”

Now, we love a bit of Magic as much as the next person, but they aren’t actually part of the Global network, which made his shoutout a tiny bit awks (and also pretty funny):