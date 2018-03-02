Stormzy Thanks The Wrong Radio Station After Triumphing At The Global Awards

Stormzy has fans chuckling on Thursday (1 March) night, when he made a small slip-up after picking up a prize at the first ever Global Awards.
The ‘Big For Your Boots’ star won the Best R’n’B, Hip-Hop or Grime Artist award, after a fan vote, but when he took to the stage to accept it and give a short speech, Stormzy said: “Big up Magic Radio.”
Now, we love a bit of Magic as much as the next person, but they aren’t actually part of the Global network, which made his shoutout a tiny bit awks (and also pretty funny):
Global did tweet Stormzy’s speech but (perhaps unsurprisingly) they decided to edit out Magic’s mention:
Stormzy looks set for another phenomenal year and last week, he was the standout star at the Brit Awards, winning two awards and giving the performance of the night.
The big winners at the Global Awards, which celebrated the network’s favourite artists, were Little Mix, who triumphed in the Best British Group, Best British Act and Best Song categories.
The foursome split up speech duties, with Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards taking the lead while Jesy Nelson, it seems, had the most important job, of making sure everyone had the *most* fun.