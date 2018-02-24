During his Brits performance, which also lampooned institutionalised racism and the Daily Mail, Stormzy branded the PM a “criminal” , asking: “Yo, Theresa May, where’s that money for Grenfell? What, you thought we’d just forgot about Grenfell?”

Since then, Stormzy has tweeted his support for a petition, calling for Theresa May to “appoint additional panel members with decision-making powers” in the inquiry, “to ensure those affected have confidence in [and] are willing to fully participate”.

He wrote on Friday (23 February): “This needs 100,000 signatures if you could please sign, share, RT and spread the word on it.”

Hours later, he added: “40k Signatures left, pleaseeeee don’t be paigon, just sign it takes 30 seconds and will help some real good people in bad situations right now. So PLEASE!

“Please just sign and help some real good innocent people! I’m appealing to everybody’s better nature right now, just sign and HELP!! RT!!!!!!!”