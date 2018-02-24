Following his politically charged performance at this year’s Brit Awards, Stormzy has urged his fans to support a campaign calling for a Prime Minister Theresa May to “take action to build public trust in the Grenfell Tower inquiry”.
During his Brits performance, which also lampooned institutionalised racism and the Daily Mail, Stormzy branded the PM a “criminal”, asking: “Yo, Theresa May, where’s that money for Grenfell? What, you thought we’d just forgot about Grenfell?”
Since then, Stormzy has tweeted his support for a petition, calling for Theresa May to “appoint additional panel members with decision-making powers” in the inquiry, “to ensure those affected have confidence in [and] are willing to fully participate”.
He wrote on Friday (23 February): “This needs 100,000 signatures if you could please sign, share, RT and spread the word on it.”
Hours later, he added: “40k Signatures left, pleaseeeee don’t be paigon, just sign it takes 30 seconds and will help some real good people in bad situations right now. So PLEASE!
“Please just sign and help some real good innocent people! I’m appealing to everybody’s better nature right now, just sign and HELP!! RT!!!!!!!”
At the time of writing, the petition now has more than 110,000 signatories, meaning it will be considered for a debate in Parliament.
It was also shared by Lily Allen, who has also been vocal in slamming Theresa May and the Conservative government’s efforts since the Grenfell Tower disaster last year.
The Government has also issued a lengthy response to the petition, which you can read in full here.
Since Stormzy’s Brits performance, a Downing Street spokesperson has said that Theresa May is “absolutely committed” to supporting those affected by the Grenfell tragedy.
The performance also caught the attention of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who tweeted a congratulatory message over Stormzy’s first ever Brits victory, as well as acknowledging his political performance.