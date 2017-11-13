London played host to the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday (12 November) night, so it was only fitting that one of the capital’s brightest stars should wind up stealing the show.

The ceremony, which is held in a different European city every year, played host to performances from international stars including Clean Bandit, Kesha and Rita Ora, who also hosted the event, but it was Stormzy whose performance really stuck out.

Driven out of the stage while hanging out of the top of a police car, Stormzy gave an energetic and passionate performance of his signature track, ‘Big For Your Boots’, before climbing out of the roof and standing on top of the vehicle.