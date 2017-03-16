Stormzy has received a response from NME, after criticising the magazine for putting him on the cover of this week’s issue without permission. The free publication is distributed throughout the UK, and the cover in question comprises of a photograph of Stormzy, that was taken for a 2015 issue of Crack magazine, and the tagline ‘Depression: It’s Time To Talk’.

Depression: its time to talk. Wise words in this week's free NME magazine. Find your nearest copy > https://t.co/hjqEMkXCcY pic.twitter.com/28OOZPRt0m — NME (@NME) March 16, 2017

When the cover was shared online by the magazine, Stormzy soon expressed his displeasure and surprise at being featured, explaining that he has previously turned down offers from NME and did not give permission for the photo’s usage. In a (rather lengthy) string of tweets, he wrote:

@NME You lot are a bunch of real life fucking pussyholes. Proper dickheads. We've had a good relationship before this, why do you think — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

@NME it is kool to use my me as a poster boy for such a sensitive issue without permission? You lot have been begging me to be on your cover — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

@NME and you go and do it in the biggest pussyhole, sly way possible. Bunch of fucking paigons — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

You lot know I don't rant or open my mouth up for no reason but serious @NME magazine are the biggest bunch of sly, foul PAIGONS. — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

@NME it is a subject that isn't the easiest thing to speak about. And I've been careful in how I've dealt with it in the media — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

@NME after I spoke on it I realised how widespread the issue is which made me think ok kool maybe that was the right thing to do at first — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

@NME However using my face as a poster boy for it to sell your magazine is so foul and below the belt I will never respect you lot — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

@NME I should at least have a say in whether my face is used for a campaign. I've no issue with sharing my story but, with my permission! — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

@NME the reason I'm so angry is because NME have been begging me to be on their cover. I have refused. Then they do this. — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

NME’s editor Mike Williams then tweeted via the magazine’s official account:

@Stormzy1 Hi Stormzy, Editor Mike here. I’m sorry that you didn’t know your image would be our cover. Our intentions were only positive... — NME (@NME) March 16, 2017

@Stormzy1 We were inspired by your words and wanted to use them as a springboard to talk about depression and how it shouldn’t be taboo... — NME (@NME) March 16, 2017

@Stormzy1 We spoke to CALM and YoungMinds in order to make sure the advice we were giving people was on message with how they advise... — NME (@NME) March 16, 2017

@Stormzy1 We used your image as we felt it would resonate most with our readers, and I can only apologise again that you didn’t know... — NME (@NME) March 16, 2017

@Stormzy1 Our only intention was to raise awareness of an issue that we’ve been inspired to talk about following your comments... — NME (@NME) March 16, 2017

@Stormzy1 I'm really sorry this has happened. We're a free magazine and were not trying to shift copies, just talk about something important — NME (@NME) March 16, 2017

However, his replies were far from satisfactory for the grime star:

DEAD. You're NOT a non-profit organisation. The more copies you dish out the more you charge for advertising. You will make money from this. https://t.co/aPMtU4gy5M — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 16, 2017

Stormzy then replied to a fan who made an interesting suggestion: