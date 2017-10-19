Stormzy’s week just got even better, after he scooped a huge prize at Wednesday (18 October) night’s Q Awards.

The grime star picked up the gong for Best Solo Artist at the ceremony, which came less than 24 hours after he dominated the nominations for this year’s Mobo Awards.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Stormzy was awarded Best Male Solo Artist

Stormzy beat off stiff competition from Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey and St Vincent to win the prize, which was handed out at The Roundhouse in Camden.

There were also two prizes for Liam Gallagher, who picked up Best Live Act and the Q Icon Award.

Ed Sheeran was also named Best Act In The World Today, and arrived at the ceremony with his arm in a sling, after being involved in a bike crash earlier this week.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Ed Sheeran appeared with his arm in a sling at the event

The singer was forced to postpone the Asian leg of his world tour, having fractured his wrist in the accident.

Meanwhile, Wiley was given the Innovation In Sound award, while Best Album award was handed to Gorillaz for their fifth album ‘Humanz’.

Check out the full list of Q Awards winners below...

Q Best Breakthrough Act Presented by Red Stripe - Rag’n’Bone Man

Q Best Live Act Presented by The Cavern Club - Liam Gallagher

Q Maverick Presented by the Roundhouse - Viv Albertine

Q Innovation In Sound Presented by Flare Audio - Wiley

Q Best Film Presented by Pretty Green - ‘Bunch Of Kunst’ (Sleaford Mods)

Q Best Track Presented by Flare Audio – Kasabian - ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’

Q Inspiration Award Presented by Three – Manic Street Preachers

Q Best Album Presented by The Box Plus Network - Gorillaz – ‘Humanz’

Q Best Solo Artist Presented by Help Musicians UK – Stormzy

Q Gibson Les Paul Award – Kelley Deal

Q Best Act In The World Today Presented by Buster + Punch – Ed Sheeran