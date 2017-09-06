Stormzy has called Theresa May a “paigon” - slang for a lying, deceitful person - after accepting an award presented by Jeremy Corbyn.

The grime artist was given GQ’s Solo Artist Of The Year on Tuesday evening at the magazine’s annual ceremony in London.

Standing next to the Labour leader, he said: “It’s so incredible to be here with everyone. Big up Jeremy Corbyn.

“I do wanna use this to say Theresa May is a paigon and you know what you’re doing right now.

“Yeah trust me. Yeah, it’s awkward innit when I say that. Trust.”

There was some confusion over Stormzy’s choice of words. Alastair Campbell thought he’d heard Stormzy call May a “pig” while Westminster blog Guido Fawkes thought he had meant “pagan”.

.@jeremycorbyn presenting solo artist award to Stormzy in front of Hugo Boss backdrop. Stormzy calls @theresa_may pig pic.twitter.com/KbFqxQqLI4 — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) September 5, 2017

Stormzy began his speech apologising for being “a little bit drunk”.

He said he was “blessed to be in a room of so many legends”.

He added: “GQ man of the year award, solo artist of the year award. I’m so blessed to be here. I just want to thank god, thank my mum, thank my whole team.

“I can’t even believe it. Your boy is on the cover of GQ, south London boy, this is incredible. Thank you so much, man. Love.”

Much of the online reaction was unfamiliar or unapproving of the slang Stormzy used.

This, apparently, is the epithet Stormzy applied to Theresa May. Hadn’t realised he was only 13. pic.twitter.com/JJFSiTomYq — Toby Young (@toadmeister) September 5, 2017

News just in from #GQMenOfTheYear party: apparently Stormzy called Theresa May a pagan - not a pig. Grime term for 🐍 — Katy Balls (@katyballs) September 5, 2017

Loool Torres are crying Stormzy called Theresa May a "pig". He said Paigon and not pig, furthermore Theresa May can suck her mum 😂😂 — Suck Ya Madda 🇬🇲 (@gasty_7) September 6, 2017

Introducing Stormzy, Corbyn praised him for speaking out about mental health and against racism.