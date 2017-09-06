Stormzy has called Theresa May a “paigon” - slang for a lying, deceitful person - after accepting an award presented by Jeremy Corbyn.
The grime artist was given GQ’s Solo Artist Of The Year on Tuesday evening at the magazine’s annual ceremony in London.
Standing next to the Labour leader, he said: “It’s so incredible to be here with everyone. Big up Jeremy Corbyn.
“I do wanna use this to say Theresa May is a paigon and you know what you’re doing right now.
“Yeah trust me. Yeah, it’s awkward innit when I say that. Trust.”
There was some confusion over Stormzy’s choice of words. Alastair Campbell thought he’d heard Stormzy call May a “pig” while Westminster blog Guido Fawkes thought he had meant “pagan”.
Stormzy began his speech apologising for being “a little bit drunk”.
He said he was “blessed to be in a room of so many legends”.
He added: “GQ man of the year award, solo artist of the year award. I’m so blessed to be here. I just want to thank god, thank my mum, thank my whole team.
“I can’t even believe it. Your boy is on the cover of GQ, south London boy, this is incredible. Thank you so much, man. Love.”
Much of the online reaction was unfamiliar or unapproving of the slang Stormzy used.
Introducing Stormzy, Corbyn praised him for speaking out about mental health and against racism.
“He’s remained absolutely true to his rootds and committed to his roots throughout,” the Labour leader said.