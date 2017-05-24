'Straight/Curve' Documentary Trailer Tackles Body Image Within The Fashion Industry, And It's Powerful

Body image has always been a controversial topic within the fashion industry.
Which is why a new trailer for ‘Straight/Curve’ - a documentary that discusses the fashion industry’s dangerous portrayal of body image - is beyond powerful.
Due to be aired on Wednesday 21 June on US TV channel EPIX, the newly released trailer shows subject matters such as diversity, eating disorders and a lack of plus-size models being discussed.
The documentary, by filmmaker Jenny McQuaile, aims to change what is meant by “ideal beauty”, by sharing stories and perspectives from models of all sizes, agents, designers, writers and photographers.
According to the Straight/Curve website, 70% of teenagers define ‘ideal’ body image as what they see in fashion magazines - but 91% of women feel they have to diet to fit this ‘ideal’ body shape.
Which is partly why McQuaile believes the industry needs to change and promote all body types, not just one or two.
The filmmakers have also created an Instagram account and it’s super inspirational.