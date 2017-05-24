All Sections
    24/05/2017 12:37 BST

    'Straight/Curve' Documentary Trailer Tackles Body Image Within The Fashion Industry, And It's Powerful

    Preach 🙌

    Body image has always been a controversial topic within the fashion industry. 

    Which is why a new trailer for ‘Straight/Curve’ - a documentary that discusses the fashion industry’s dangerous portrayal of body image - is beyond powerful. 

    Due to be aired on Wednesday 21 June on US TV channel EPIX, the newly released trailer shows subject matters such as diversity, eating disorders and a lack of plus-size models being discussed.

    Straight/Curve

    The documentary, by filmmaker Jenny McQuaile, aims to change what is meant by “ideal beauty”, by sharing stories and perspectives from models of all sizes, agents, designers, writers and photographers. 

    According to the Straight/Curve website, 70% of teenagers define ‘ideal’ body image as what they see in fashion magazines - but 91% of women feel they have to diet to fit this ‘ideal’ body shape.

    Which is partly why McQuaile believes the industry needs to change and promote all body types, not just one or two. 

    The filmmakers have also created an Instagram account and it’s super inspirational. 

    #regram @khrystyana: "ON AIRBRUSHING Ok, so there seems to be a very vivid battle between people who scream "don't airbrush my photos" or "please photoshop them" as if one is better than the other. Why can't there be perfectly both coexisting in harmony? I have a friend , if you only mention "photoshop" around her it gives her shivers and I have other friends who would not let anyone see any pic unless it went through some work. This photo I'm posting today is perfectly touched up, yet my body has not been altered at all. Airbrushing does not always mean "liquefying, slimming, plumping". There is so much more to airbrushing and it IS a great form of art expression. This photo is taken by amazing @peter_rosa (I LOVE how real he shot this) and My friend Nikole here added some stars and color density to make it more fun and playful. SO IT Had work done. Edited or non edited - both BEAUTY. However you choose your path to express yourself, as long as you do it with love especially towards yourself. I hope that people who hate photoshop can be open to it, because there is so much more to editing than "body adjustments" and I hope that certain photoshop lovers can see that skin or "flaws" (no they aren't) can remain as is and not take away from the purpose of the photo. A model can still sell a piece of fashion even with rolls, cellulite, stretch marks, sun spots, scars, blemishes etc. thoughts? Sending you the abundance of love. Yours, khrystyana #beautyRevised P.S. My friend Nekole kindly offered to edit this image for my IG. She wrote " As a retoucher I love finding creative ways to give new life to an image to highlight beauty" she launched an app @humantouchphotos for those who want to experiment #allBodiesAreGoodBodies #bodypositive#effyourbeautystandards#iamsizesexy#teamcurvy#embraceyourcurves#beautybeyondsize#noshame#bodypositivity#honormycurves#curvymodels#ilovemybody#bodylove#bodyacceptance#selfconfidence#bodyimage#curvymodel#bopo#thisbody#bopowarrior #boldncurvy#celebratemysize#goldenconfidence#alternativecurves"

