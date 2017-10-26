With a whole new series of ‘Stranger Things’ almost sitting in our Netflix queue ready to be unboxed in the coming weeks (well, let’s be honest, we’ll probably have devoured all nine episodes in the next 48 hours), we can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have concocted this time around.

The second series - dubbed ‘Stranger Things 2’, in keeping with the 80’s horror aesthetic of the first run - looks set to be packed with more adventure, more twists and more 80′s nostalgia than ever before, but we’re also hoping that a few of the loose ends we found ourselves left with at the end of series one will be tied up along the way too.

Here are just a handful of the questions we still need answers to…

1. That slug. What. Was. That?!

In the closing scene of last year’s series finale, we saw Will Byers realising that his horrific experience may not be behind him just yet. After being discovered in The Upside Down with some class of horrifying slug down his throat, the last scene saw him coughing up a miniature version in the bathroom.

Was this some off-shoot of the Demogorgon, or a brand new monster to be slain in the follow-up? And while we’re on the subject...

2. What happened to it after Will coughed it up?

Before returning to his family’s Christmas dinner as if nothing had happened, we saw the slug-like creature he’d coughed up slither off down the drain. Is this the last we’ve heard of it, or is its journey into the sewer system the start of a new ordeal for the town of Hawkins?