‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Calls Out Fans For ‘Harassing’ The Cast

‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard has taken to Twitter to call out some fans for “harassing” the show’s cast. The actor and his co-stars, many of whom are also teenagers, have been in the spotlight lately thanks to the second series of the Netflix drama, but not all of the attention they’ve received has been positive.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters 'Stranger Things' stars Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo

Explaining that sometimes things can get a little much, Finn wrote: “Hey everybody! I don’t wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya’ll know who you are. “Why I even have to tweet that, I don’t know. Anyone who calls themselves a ‘fan’ and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii.”

