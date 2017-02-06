As if Lady Gaga dropping from a stadium roof and then whizzing through her back catalogue in 10 minutes wasn’t enough of a treat during the Super Bowl, this year’s event also delivered a new trailer for the second series of ‘Stranger Things’.
The new clip is heavy on the 80s nostalgia, opening in the style of an Eggo commercial, the preferred snack of fan favourite, Eleven.
In less than 20 seconds, we’re also treated to references to the ‘Ghostbusters’ series - with all the youngsters seen sporting the iconic boiler suits in one scene - as well as Jim Hopper sporting a very ‘Indiana Jones’-esque hat.
More importantly, we also get the briefest of glimpses at teen star Millie Bobby Brown back in character as Eleven, following her disappearance at the end of the last season.
After the character vanished, it was speculated that she may have gone the same way as Barb (who, sadly, is not seen in the 30-second clip at any point), though the young star later confirmed that she’d be back.
While it’s still been left up in the air whether Shannon Purser’s beloved character, Barb, really is dead, the show’s stars appeared to drop a major clue during the opening number at this year’s Golden Globes.
During the ‘La La Land’ inspired number, the group performed a rap including the lyric “I’ve got a little secret, don’t repeat it or tweet it, Barb is still alive...”
However, as this was then accompanied by Barb emerging from a swimming pool surrounded by synchronised swimmers in sweatshirts and 80s glasses, we should probably take it with a pinch of salt.
The new ad - which you can watch in full above - also confirmed that the second series of ‘Stranger Things’ will begin streaming on Netflix on Halloween (31 October) this year.