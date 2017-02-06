As if Lady Gaga dropping from a stadium roof and then whizzing through her back catalogue in 10 minutes wasn’t enough of a treat during the Super Bowl, this year’s event also delivered a new trailer for the second series of ‘Stranger Things’.

The new clip is heavy on the 80s nostalgia, opening in the style of an Eggo commercial, the preferred snack of fan favourite, Eleven.

In less than 20 seconds, we’re also treated to references to the ‘Ghostbusters’ series - with all the youngsters seen sporting the iconic boiler suits in one scene - as well as Jim Hopper sporting a very ‘Indiana Jones’-esque hat.