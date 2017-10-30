WARNING! This article include (loads) of ‘Stranger Things 2’ spoilers.

‘Stranger Things 2’ isn’t short of shocking moments and plot twists, but while most of them are pretty terrifying, there’s one storyline that proves good things can happen in Hawkins.

Yes, we mean Steve Harrington and Dustin Henderson’s blossoming friendship.

The pair first team up when Dustin needs help taming his pet polliwog-turned-demodog Dart, as the youngster spots Steve and asks if he still owns the nail-clad baseball bat that came in pretty handy in season one.