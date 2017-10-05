These Are The 10 Strangest Baby Names Parents Have Ever Heard

Parents who choose unusual baby names know they’ll have to brace themselves for some criticism - after all you can’t please everyone.

If you’re looking for a name that will certainly get people talking, then you’ll be intrigued by this thread on Mumsnet started by a mother who overheard a mum calling out to her daughter called Beige at the supermarket.

“At first I thought I had misheard Paige...but no, definitely Beige,” she wrote, before asking others to share their opinions on the “worst” names they’d encountered.