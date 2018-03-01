Stratolaunch is without question the biggest airplane ever created, and earlier this week it took to the runway for its first test.

The vast airplane is the brainchild of Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen and once operational will be able to launch spacecraft from high-altitude.

Earlier this week the aircraft took to the runway to carry out a simple speed test and while that in itself wouldn’t normally deserve pause, it does give us a first look at the sheer size of the aircraft.