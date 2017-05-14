Although Portugal won the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend in Ukraine by a resounding margin, one of the more memorable stage performances of the night came from an entirely unexpected quarter.
Victor Salvador Sobral won with a nostalgic-sounding ballad, and it was a throwback 1970s-style streaker who stole the moment with a bare bottom (and a giveaway Australian flag) during the interval act by last year’s winner Jamala.
BBC commentator Graham Norton apologised to UK viewers, who only saw the back of the uninvited performer. Whatever Jamala spotted on the other side, it wasn’t enough to put her off her performance, and she continued to sing, undistracted.
He didn’t last long up there, before stage supervisors took control of the situation, but it was another little moment of Eurovision history in the making, before Portugal broke their duck of 53 years with their mournful balladeer Salvador.
The United Kingdom’s entry Lucie Jones impressed fans with her flawless vocals and solid stage performance of ‘Never Give Up on You’, but it wasn’t enough to wow the juries or the audiences across Europe, and she eventually came 15th.