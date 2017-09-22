And it’s Aston Merrygold , who has been paired with Janette Manrara, that bookies are tipping to win the Glitterball trophy, with odds of 3/1 being offered for fans who agree.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live shows kick off this weekend and while we haven’t really seen the celebrities in action yet, that’s not stopped an early favourite from emerging.

Close behind, according to Paddy Power, is Mollie King (7/2), while at the other end of the scale, Simon Rimmer is apparently least likely to win with odds of 66/1.

See all of the odds below:

Aston Merrygold 3/1

Mollie King 7/2

Debbie McGee 16/1

Brian Conley 33/1

Alexandra Burke 4/1

Davood Ghadami 10/1

Joe McFadden 16/1

Chizzy Akudolu 50/1

Gemma Atkinson 11/2

Charlotte Hawkins 18/1

Richard Coles 33/1

Susan Calman 50/1

Jonnie Peacock 9/1

Ruth Langsford 25/1

Simon Rimmer 66/1

It’s not just the bookies who think Aston could be triumphant as recent statistical analysis also tipped him to win, though Alexandra Burke could be hot on his heels.

The former ‘X Factor’ stars both discussed what it will be like going head-to-head again last month, with both insisting that they will be supporting each other.

“Aston and I have a special relationship,” Alexandra said. “I am constantly clinging to him because he is my comfort and my support. The fact there is somebody there who is my friend and who I know is amazing.

“At the end of the day, we’re there to support each other and we have been since the beginning.

“I especially want to support him because he’s expecting a new baby soon and he’s going to be away from his family for quite some time, from his Mrs, but I just want to support him.”

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ airs on Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC One.