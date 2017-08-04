We’ve got good news for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ fans, as it’s been revealed that this year’s line-up announcements will start in just a few days’ time.

Rather than revealing everyone taking part in one, big announcement, ‘Strictly’ bosses do things differently, unveiling the celebrities one at a time.

And a BBC employee who works behind-the-scenes on the show has now tweeted that the first reveal is coming in the not so distant future:

Ooh first @bbcstrictly contestant for 2017 will be confirmed on @BBCR1 on Monday morn with Grimmy exciting!!! 💃✨💃 — Chris McCluskey (@chris_maccc) August 4, 2017

“Ooh first @bbcstrictly contestant for 2017 will be confirmed on @BBCR1 on Monday morn with Grimmy exciting!!!” PR manager Chris McCluskey tweeted.

Last year, Ed Balls was the first contestant to be confirmed for the show, with the announcement being made on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 show.

His fellow class of 2017 dancers were then confirmed in the two weeks that followed, with some being revealed on social media while others shared the news on ‘The One Show’.

It’s not just the celebs who will be new to ‘Strictly’ this year either as Shirley Ballas is stepping into the role of Head Judge, taking over from Len Goodman.