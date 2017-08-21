‘Holby City’ actress Chizzy Akudolu has become the 12th celebrity confirmed for this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

She is the second of five stars to be announced on what ‘Strictly’ bosses have dubbed ‘Mega Monday’ (21 August), at the end of which the entire of the line-up for the upcoming series will be complete.

The news was announced with a brief post on the show’s Twitter page: