Levi Roots has revealed he has turned down two offers to appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, as he believes it goes against his religious beliefs.
The former ‘Dragons’ Den’ star, who launched his range of Reggae Reggae Sauce after appearing on the show, claimed becoming a ‘Strictly’ contestant is “not the way of a Rastafarian”.
Speaking to The Sun, Levi said: “My family and friends say I should do ‘Strictly’ and go into the jungle and do all these shows I’ve been offered.
“But the decision is mine, and I have to think, ‘Is that the way of the Rasta?’ And to me, it isn’t.
“I’m quite comfortable holding on to what I’ve got, and people seem to like me the way I am.
“I turned down all those things because it’s not the way of a Rastafarian.”
Celebrities who have been linked to the new series of ‘Strictly’ so far include Bros singer Matt Goss, fitness guru Joe Wicks, former ‘X Factor’ winner Alexandra Burke, daytime presenter Ruth Langsford, and The One Show’s Angela Scanlon.
It has also been claimed ‘Strictly’ bosses are locked in a bidding war with rival show ‘Dancing On Ice’ to secure Coleen Rooney on the line-up.
Meanwhile three new professional dancers have joined ‘Strictly’, after the departures of Joanne Clifton, Natalie Lowe and Oksana Platero.
New judge Shirley Ballas will also be joining the panel, replacing former Head Judge Len Goodman.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.