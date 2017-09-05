ENTERTAINMENT

'Strictly Come Dancing' Contestants Get Their Gladrags On In First Official Photos Ahead Of Show Launch

There's a LOT of sequins.

05/09/2017 11:37
Ash Percival Entertainment Editor

The stars of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ have glammed up for their first official photo-shoot as contestants. 

The likes of Ruth Langsford, Alexandra Burke, Aston Merrygold and Davood Ghadami all look raring to go, donning sequins, spangles and skimpy outfits in the collection of shots. 

Take a look at all the pics in the gallery below...

'Strictly Come Dancing' 2017 Celebs

‘Strictly’ bosses released the snaps ahead of this weekend’s special launch show, which is being recorded on Tuesday (5 September). 

The episode will not only properly introduce us to this year’s cast, but they will also discover which professional dancers they have been paired with. 

It will also mark the debut of new judge Shirley Ballas, who will take over from Len Goodman as Head Judge on the show.

It has been confirmed there will also be an emotional tribute to former ‘Strictly’ host Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died last month at the age of 89.

Executive producer Louise Rainbow said: “This will include a heartfelt performance from our Strictly professional dancers.

“We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show. Sir Bruce was, and will always be, a huge part of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.” 

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ launches on Saturday at 7pm on BBC One. 

'Strictly Come Dancing' Launch 2017

